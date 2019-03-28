RJO Futures Offers Orion Multi-Trader With dxFeed Data

Chicago-based R.J. O'Brien & Associates (RJO), the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, today announced that its private client division, RJO Futures, is offering Orion Trading Systems’ flagship platform, Orion Multi-Trader powered by dxFeed’s data.
“We are continually striving to offer innovative tools for active futures traders and are excited to offer the combination of dxFeed’s consolidated market data feed and Orion Multi-Trader as part of the RJO Futures suite of third-party platforms,” said Donna Heidkamp, Executive Director of RJO Futures.
Paresh Malde, CEO of SU2 Systems, said: “Orion Multi-Trader offers RJO Futures clients comprehensive features including charting, depth of market, option analytics as well as news and market insights. We are excited to partner with dxFeed, a global leader in market data solutions, to offer RJO Futures customers our flagship platform at an affordable price point.”
Oleg Solodukhin, CEO of dxFeed, said: “We are excited to partner with Orion Trading Systems to provide quality services and an advanced data ecosystem to RJO Futures’ traders on the Orion Multi-Trader platform. We are dedicated to driving innovation and empowering our clients to connect and access the global markets, and we thank Orion Trading Systems for this partnership opportunity.”