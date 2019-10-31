R.J. O'Brien Chooses The ION Global Trading Platform (GTP) - Firm Will Use GTP To Manage Electronic Trading Of Cleared Derivatives For Its Global Institutional Client Base

ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, today announced that R.J. O’Brien & Associates (RJO) has chosen the ION Global Trading Platform (GTP) to continue the strategic growth of its cleared derivatives business.
RJO, the oldest and largest independent futures brokerage and clearing firm in the United States, was committed to providing its global client base with an electronic trading platform that delivers cutting-edge functionality and broad market access. The firm also wanted a platform that could be integrated seamlessly for its institutional brokers.
Gerald Corcoran, RJO Chairman and CEO, said: “We’ve enjoyed a longstanding partnership with ION, and we’re pleased to offer our discerning institutional brokers the opportunity to migrate to GTP. As we continue to grow our global institutional business, GTP will be the primary vehicle for our institutional brokers and clients to trade electronically, using the trading GUI or the API.”
Domhnall McCormack, ION Markets COO, added: "We’re glad that RJO has chosen GTP to power its continued strategic expansion. Our solution provides RJO with a holistic view of its business and the automation tools the company needs to manage customer risk and trading efficiently and effectively."
GTP delivers follow-the-sun order management, advanced risk management, and automated middle-office workflow for pre-trade and post-trade allocations and recapping in a single platform. It also provides a powerful suite of execution tools covering everything from benchmark algorithms to synthetic spread trading.