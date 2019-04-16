 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Moscow Exchange: Risk Parameters Change On Derivatives Market During Holidays On Foreign Exchanges

Date 16/04/2019

Due to changes of macroeconomic factors and Holidays on foreign exchanges on 19th of April CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters on Derivatives market:

1. Market risk rates for Brent and Light sweet oil futures will not be changed:

UnderlyingFutures contractCurrent market risk ratesMarket risk rates from 19:00 16.04.2019Market risk rates from 19:00 17.04.2019 to 19:00 22.04.2019
MR1MR2MR3MR1MR2MR3MR1MR2MR3
1 BR BRENT oil 10% 15% 23% 10% 15% 23% 10% 15% 23%
2 CL Light Sweet Crude Oil 10% 15% 23% 10% 15% 23% 10% 15% 23%

2. The width of the price bands (RangeFut) will be changed for Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures from 19:00 18.04.2019 to 14:00 22.04.2019:

UnderlyingFutures contractRangeFut parameter
Current valueValue from 19:00 18.04.2019 to 14:00 22.04.2019
1 BR Light Sweet Crude Oil 0.66 0.3
2 CL BRENT oil 0.66 0.3

3. Maximum number of expansion of trading limits (AutoShiftNumMR):

UnderlyingFutures contractAutoShiftNumMR
Current valueValue from 19:00 18.04.2019 to 19:00 19.04.2019
1 BR BRENT oil 10 0
2 CL Light Sweet Crude Oil 10 0