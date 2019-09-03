Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Moscow Exchange announced today the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes will be implemented from 20 September 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
PJSC "LSR" (ords) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" are considered for being excluded fom the indices.
In the constituent list of the Blue Chip Index ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Novolipetsk Steel.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords), PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" (ords) and removing PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and PJSC "GAZ" (prefs).
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre" will be added to the SMID Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) and PJSC "United Wagon Company" will be deleted from the constituent list of the SMID Index.
PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the constituent list of Chemicals Index. PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" will be removed from Electric Utilities Index.
In the constituent list of the MOEX 10 Index ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" were replaced by preferred shares of PJSC Surgutneftegas. Ordinary shares of PJSC "IMCB" will be added to the MOEX Innovation Index.
The baskets of the Multi-Assets Indices and parameters of the lists of MOEX RSPP Indices were updated.
Summary table of changes in the Moscow Exchange Indices' Constituents Lists
|Index
|Included
|Excluded
|MOEX Russia Index, RTS Index
|PJSC "LSR Group", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Blue Chips Index
|PJSC "NLMK", Ordinary shares
|VTB Bank (PJSC), Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Ashinskiy metzavod", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "GAZ", Preferred shares
|SMID Index
|PJSC "IDGC of Centre", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares
|PJSC "RPC UWC", Ordinary shares
|Consumer Index
|PJSC "Russian Aquaculture", Ordinary shares
|Chemicals Index
|PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim", Ordinary shares
|Electric Utilities Index
|PJSC "FEEC", Ordinary shares
|MOEX 10 Index
|"Surgutneftegas" PJSC, Preferred shares
|PJSC "Magnit", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Innovation Index
|PJSC "IMCB", Ordinary shares
Summary table of changes in number of shares employed in the calculation of the Moscow Exchange Indices and included in the waiting lists, as well as free-float coefficients
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Current number
of shares
|New number
of shares
|Current
free-float
|New
free-float
|APTK
|PJSC "Pharmacy Chain 36.6", Ordinary shares
|2 330 647 246
|6 708 243 398
|6%
|BLNG
|PJSC "Belon", Ordinary shares
|1 150 000 000
|5%
|3%
|DVEC
|PJSC "FEEC", Ordinary shares
|17 223 107 804
|8%
|6%
|FESH
|PJSC "FESCO", Ordinary shares
|2 951 250 000
|22%
|26%
|GEMA
|PJSC "IMCB", Ordinary shares
|1 492 992
|--
|15%
|IRGZ
|JSC "Irkutskenergo", Ordinary shares
|4 766 807 700
|8%
|7%
|KRKNP
|PJSC "Saratov Oil Refinery", Preferred shares
|249 337
|31%
|35%
|KZOS
|PJSC "Kazanorgsintez", Preferred shares
|1 785 114 000
|16%
|20%
|LKOH
|PJSC "LUKOIL", Ordinary shares
|750 000 000
|715 000 000
|55%
|54%
|LNTA
|Lenta Ltd., Depositary receipts of the foreign issuer
|487 929 660
|28%
|21%
|MRKK
|PJSC "IDGC of Northern Caucasus", Ordinary shares
|154 562 275
|6%
|1%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares
|179 768 227
|32
|17%
|POLY
|Polymetal International plc, Shares of a foreign issuer
|470 155 459
|470 183 404
|38
|45%
|RKKE
|PJSC "RSPC "Energia", Ordinary shares
|1 179 836
|7%
|12%
|RNFT
|PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares
|294 120 000
|20%
|9%
|ROST
|PJSC "Rosinter Restaurants Holding", Ordinary shares
|16 305 334
|14%
|9%
|SFIN
|PJSC "Safmar Financial Investments", Ordinary shares
|111 637 791
|40%
|37%
|VRSB
|PJSC "TNS energo Voronezh", Ordinary shares
|56 151 024
|--
|7%
From 20 September 2019, the following shares will be under consideration:
Under consideration to be added to Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|AMEZ
|PJSC "Ashinskiy metzavod", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|CNTL
|PJSC "Central Telegraph", Ordinary shares
|GTRK
|PJSC "Globaltruck Management", Ordinary shares
|KOGK
|PJSC "Korshynov Mining Plant", Ordinary shares
|NAUK
|PJSC NPO "Nauka", Ordinary shares
|PMSB
|PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Ordinary shares
|PMSBP
|PJSC "Perm Energy Supplying Company", Preffered shares
|SZPR
|PJSC "North-Western Shipping Company", Ordinary shares
|VZRZP
|Vozrozhdenie Bank (PJSC), Preffered shares
|ZILL
|PJSC "The Likhachov Plant", Ordinary shares
Under consideration to be removed from Moscow Exchange indices:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Index
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video", Ordinary shares
|MOEX Russia Index and RTS Index
|RNFT
|PJSC "RussNeft", Ordinary shares
|SFIN
|PJSC "Safmar Financial Investments", Ordinary shares
|GAZA
|PJSC "GAZ", Ordinary shares
|Broad Market Index
|HIMCP
|PJSC "Khimprom", Preferred shares
For information regarding the lists of stocks employed in the Moscow Exchange Indices as well as the lists of securities employed in the Multi-Assets Indices of Moscow Exchange, please, follow the link.