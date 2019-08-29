Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 September 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.
PJSC "LSR" (ords) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" are considered for being excluded fom the indices.
The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords), PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" (ords) and removing PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and PJSC "GAZ" (prefs).
In the constituent list of the Blue Chip Index ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Novolipetsk Steel.
Ordinary shares of PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre" will be added to the SMID Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) and PJSC "United Wagon Company" will be deleted from the constituent list of the SMID Index.
PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the constituent list of Chemicals Index. PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" will be removed from Electric Utilities Index.
The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:
|Code
|Name
|Free float
|BLNG
|Belon JSC
|3%
|DVEC
|PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company"
|6%
|FESH
|Far-Eastern Shipping Company PLC
|26%
|GEMA
|PJSC "International Medical Center of Biomaterials Processing and Cryostorage"
|15%
|IRGZ
|Irkutsk Public Joint Stock Company of Energetics and Electrification
|7%
|KRKNP
|PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery
|35%
|KZOS
|Kazan PJSC "Organichesky sintez"
|20%
|LKOH
|PJSC "Oil company "LUKOIL"
|54%
|LNTA
|Lenta Ltd. depository receipts of foreign issuer
|21%
|MRKK
|PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Northern Caucasus"
|1%
|MVID
|PJSC "M.video"
|17%
|POLY
|Polymetal International PLC
|45%
|RKKE
|S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation Energia
|12%
|RNFT
|PJSC "RussNeft"
|9%
|ROST
|PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding
|9%
|SFIN
|PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments"
|37%
|VRSB
|PJSC "TNS energo Voronezh"
|7%