Revised Lists Of The Moscow Exchange Indices Announced

Date 29/08/2019

Today Moscow Exchange announced the results of the quarterly review for MOEX indices. All changes were made upon recommendations from the Index Committee and will be implemented from 20 September 2019. The Exchange has also set free floats for a number of companies.

PJSC "LSR" (ords) will be included into the MOEX Russia Index and the RTS Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "RussNeft", PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments", PJSC "M.video" are considered for being excluded fom the indices. 

The constituent list of the Broad Market Index will be changed as a result of adding PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords), PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" (ords) and removing PJSC "Ashinskiy metallurgical works" (ords) and PJSC "GAZ" (prefs).

In the constituent list of the Blue Chip Index ordinary shares of PJSC VTB Bank were replaced by ordinary shares of PJSC Novolipetsk Steel.

Ordinary shares of PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Centre" will be added to the SMID Index, while PJSC "RussNeft" (ords) and PJSC "United Wagon Company" will be deleted from the constituent list of the SMID Index.

PJSC "Russian Aquaculture" (ords) will be included into the Consumer Index. Ordinary shares of PJSC "Nizhnekamskneftekhim" will be added to the constituent list of Chemicals Index. PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" will be removed from Electric Utilities Index.

The Exchange has set the following free floats coefficients:

CodeNameFree float
BLNG Belon JSC 3%
DVEC PJSC "Far-Eastern Energy Company" 6%
FESH Far-Eastern Shipping Company PLC 26%
GEMA PJSC "International Medical Center of Biomaterials Processing and Cryostorage" 15%
IRGZ Irkutsk Public Joint Stock Company of Energetics and Electrification 7%
KRKNP PJSC Saratov Oil Refinery 35%
KZOS Kazan PJSC "Organichesky sintez" 20%
LKOH PJSC "Oil company "LUKOIL" 54%
LNTA Lenta Ltd. depository receipts of foreign issuer 21%
MRKK PJSC "Interregional Distribution Grid Company of Northern Caucasus" 1%
MVID PJSC "M.video" 17%
POLY Polymetal International PLC 45%
RKKE S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Public Corporation Energia 12%
RNFT PJSC "RussNeft" 9%
ROST PJSC Rosinter Restaurants Holding 9%
SFIN PJSC "SAFMAR Financial investments" 37%
VRSB PJSC "TNS energo Voronezh" 7%

 