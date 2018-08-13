Reuters Renews Partnership With USA TODAY Sports Images

Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, today announced that it has renewed its partnership with USA TODAY Sports Images into 2023, as part of its commitment to growing the Reuters Sports offering. Reuters will license and distribute USA TODAY Sports Images photography coverage of North America sporting events of regional, national and global interest to Reuters customers and readers.
USA TODAY Sports Images will provide Reuters with coverage of all National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Soccer games, as well as extensive coverage of tennis, golf, motor sports, Mixed Martial Arts, and more. Pictures from USA Today Sports Images will be used throughout Reuters Sports editorial platforms, including Reuters.com, Reuters news and Reuters TV apps, and made available for use by Reuters News Agency customers via Reuters Connect.
“Reuters Sports continues to see North American sports interest grow around the world and continuing our partnership with USA TODAY Sports Images will enable us to deliver quality images to news publishers and consumers worldwide,” said Rob Schack, Vice President, Reuters Sports. “This extension of our eight-year partnership makes it even easier for Reuters to provide clients with the depth of coverage they have been asking for as that interest has grown.”
“We are honored to continue to serve as Reuters exclusive North American sports image partner. Through our network of 300 dedicated photojournalists who cover more than 10,000 sporting events each year, we work to deliver the span and depth of coverage required by Reuters and their worldwide clients,” said Bruce Odle, President of USA TODAY Sports Images.
Reuters Sports has been expanding its offering through a number of recent partnerships and initiatives. In addition to the USA TODAY Sports Images partnership, the Reuters Esports Wire launched in February with global coverage of the competitive gaming industry, including breaking news, player acquisitions, sponsorship deals and coverage of the largest esports tournaments. Reuters has also recently partnered with Field Level Media and Opta to provide real time data and coverage of North American sports events. For more information on Reuters News Agency products and services, visit https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en/products-services/news-media.html.