Reuters Partners With Field Level Media And Opta To Bring Media Customers Expanded Sports Content

Reuters, the world’s largest international multimedia news provider, today announced that customers will now have access to expanded sports content through partnerships with Field Level Media and Opta. The new content from Field Level Media and Opta add to Reuters existing suite of global sports coverage. The addition of Field Level Media brings Reuters News Agency customers added breaking news, recaps, roundups, analysis and player notes across sports events in North America, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR and golf leagues, tennis, UFC and more. Opta, part of the premium sports content firm Perform Group, will provide live, detailed data across global leagues and competitions (including major U.S. sports) that will power Reuters multimedia sports coverage and real-time results, expanding on an existing content partnership with Perform’s video and editorial syndication service, Omnisport.
The enhanced content is now available on Reuters Connect – the dynamic multimedia content marketplace launched in 2017 – and other Reuters News Agency products.
“We’ve seen a growing demand for sports news amongst publishers and we are committed to delivering on those needs with more content, more sports and in more formats,” said Josh Duboff, Reuters Senior Product Manager, Sports & Entertainment Verticals. “Partnering with Field Level Media and Opta will allow Reuters to provide customers with an increased variety and depth of coverage, real-time results, and reporting on new and emerging sports.”
The new partnerships usher in an exciting year in sports for Reuters, with the Winter Olympics and the FIFA World Cup happening just months apart. The Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang on February 9 and the FIFA World Cup begins in Russia on June 14. Reuters planned coverage for both tournaments includes on-site breaking news reporting, match and competition recaps, picture coverage from every event, broadcast and digital video showcasing the sites and sounds of the tournaments, and a suite of ready-to-publish graphic.
Full coverage will be available to Reuters News Agency customers on Reuters Connect. Launched in 2017, Reuters Connect is designed to be a faster, more intelligent way for Reuters News Agency customers to source all the content they need via a single destination. Reuters Connect is built to make content discovery quicker and easier, improving clients’ editorial efficiency and enabling them to deliver more stories to their audiences faster than ever before. For more information on Reuters News Agency products and services, visit https://www.thomsonreuters.com/en/products-services/news-media.html.