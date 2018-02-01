Remarks Of CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz At The DerivCon 2018: SEFCON Transformed, Pivoting From Adoption To Adaptation

Introduction
Before I begin, let me quickly say that the views contained in this speech are my own and do not represent the views of the Commission. I’m very pleased to be speaking here with you today at DerivCon 2018.
Let’s take a trip back in time. It’s the early 1980s. Beverly Hills Cop and Ghostbusters rule the box office. Prince and Tina Turner dominate the airwaves. The torture device known as the rotary telephone1 is being replaced with a push-button model. Chances are you do not have a personal computer at home; only 8% of U.S. households do.2 Those computers use floppy disks and run DOS. And IBM and the World Bank enter into a transaction ,which is widely considered to be the first swap.3
Fast forward to the present. As of 2015, over 78% of U.S. households have a desktop or laptop.4 That percentage increases to 94% among those 45 years or younger if you include smartphones.5 Approximately seventy percent of U.S. households have home broadband. The top website is Google, car service arrivals can be tracked in real time, and approximately 1,400 virtual currencies exist.6
Over the past 30 years, advancements in technology and data have revolutionized how we approach even the most mundane aspects of ordinary life. Entertainment, transportation, payments, politics, have all been digitized. And financial regulation is no different. Over the past ten years, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has made tremendous strides toward collecting and utilizing swap data to further its regulatory mandates. I’d like to spend some time now to reflect on how we got to where we are today and what we hope to accomplish in the future.
An Opaque Derivatives Markets
Almost ten years ago, in the midst of the financial crisis, the over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets contracted significantly as market participants struggled to understand their exposures to one another.7 The more firms doubted the creditworthiness of their counterparties, the less willing they were to trade, and more exacerbated each firm’s own liquidity and credit position became. In the aftermath of the crisis, G-20 members pledged to enact reforms to repair our global financial markets and support our future financial stability and prosperity.8 One such reform was mandatory reporting of OTC derivatives to trade repositories in order to “improve transparency in the derivatives markets, mitigate systemic risk, and protect against market abuse.” 9 I believe increasing transparency was the most important principle of swap market reform by far.
Since that time, the CFTC has played a key leadership role in enacting derivatives market reforms—and the agency’s work regarding swap data reporting is no exception. The CFTC was the first regulator in the world to implement swap data reporting requirements.10 As of December 2012, swap dealers and major swap participants began reporting certain asset classes of swaps to swap data repositories or SDRs.11 Once SDR reporting went into effect, the Commission began to receive millions of transaction records annually. For the first time, the basic terms of each trade—such as the counterparties, price, and notional amount—were reported to the Commission. The CFTC could begin to see an individual firm’s swap transactions with various counterparties and answer the basic questions of who, what, when, and where with respect to the swap markets. This data was also disseminated anonymously to the public in real-time in order to provide post-trade transparency to the markets.
However, frequently the data reported was incomplete or incorrect. For example, trade reports would only identify one counterparty, would leave the notional field blank, or would contain off-market, erroneous prices. With the benefit of experience, the CFTC and market participants have made substantial progress toward improving swap data integrity. For example, in 2014, roughly half of all reports for credit default swaps (CDS) lacked complete price information; approximately 15% of all CDS trades lacked a legal entity identifier, making it difficult to identify the counterparty. By 2018, roughly 95% of all CDS trades had complete counterparty and price information.
Although we have made significant improvements, we still have a long way to go. One of the primary objectives of the G-20 Pittsburgh summit was to ensure that regulators could readily analyze swap data to identify and measure risk exposures in the market, in particular counterparty credit risk. We have not yet reached our goal. In large part, this is because regulators are still working to harmonize global reporting standards and data fields across jurisdictions. Without a certain degree of homogeneity, it is simply impossible for the data to be aggregated globally.
International Harmonization Efforts
In September 2014, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) asked the Committee on Payments and Infrastructures and the International Organization of Securities Commissioners, known as CPMI-IOSCO, to develop global guidance on the harmonization of data elements reported to trade repositories and important for the aggregation of data by authorities.12
During the following three years, as a co-chair of the CPMI-IOSCO harmonization group, the CFTC has worked with our international counterparts to harmonize data standards for swaps trade reporting. Our hard work is finally yielding concrete results. In February 2017, CPMI-IOSCO issued final guidance regarding unique transaction identifiers, or UTIs.13 UTIs will facilitate consistent global aggregation and analysis of OTC transactions by ensuring transactions are not double-counted across jurisdictions. This past fall, CPMI-IOSCO also issued final guidance regarding unique product identifiers, or UPIs.14 UPIs will be assigned to each distinct derivative product, making it possible for regulators to analyze derivatives data by product type.
Currently, CPMI-IOSCO is working to publish final detailed technical specification guidance on critical data elements in the first or second quarter of 2018. Critical data elements represent those data fields that are essential to our ability to perform meaningful analysis on global swap data. For example, critical data fields would include the counterparties, notional amount, price, and the duration of the swap. In addition to identifying these critical fields, the guidance will also provide standardized definitions and reporting formats, so that market participants will be able to report the same field consistently. To the extent these fields are adopted identically across jurisdictions, global aggregation and measurement of risk, including counterparty credit risk, becomes more possible than ever before.
So what does the path forward look like? The CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight, or DMO, is working to provide a clear roadmap of the path forward.
The Path Forward
In July 2017, DMO initiated a comprehensive review of existing reporting regulations, soliciting input from market participants and SDRs about how the CFTC’s reporting regime could be improved.15 DMO identified two primary objectives of the agency’s data reporting overhaul: (1) receiving accurate, complete, high quality data on swap transactions that enable it to fulfill its oversight role; and (2) streamlining reporting by reducing the number of data messages and fields that must be reported. At the same time, DMO published its Roadmap to Achieve High Quality Swaps Data (Roadmap).16 The Roadmap provides market participants with a sense of the anticipated rollout, making it easier for participants to plan ahead for the design, testing, and implementation of any required system changes.
Improving Data Accuracy
In my opinion, DMO’s goal of improving data accuracy implicates three basic fundamentals of our current reporting scheme: a counterparty’s role in confirming data accuracy, an SDR’s role as gatekeeper to the data, and reporting deadlines.
First, DMO is trying to identify the best way for counterparties to confirm the accuracy of their trade reports with the SDR. Currently there is some ambiguity under our reporting rules regarding the respective responsibilities of each counterparty to affirmatively verify the accuracy of their SDR data. In my view, a sensible outcome would be for the counterparty who is best situated to confirm the data. In all likelihood, this would be the reporting counterparty. The reporting counterparty already has a relationship with the SDR and also can verify the accuracy of trade reports against its own internal trade records. If the non-reporting counterparty discovers an error, it can notify the reporting party of the error, who can then correct the error with the SDR.17
The second step to increasing data accuracy involves enhancing the SDR’s ability to act as a gatekeeper of the data. Although an SDR cannot confirm individual trade details, it can determine if market participants are reporting all required fields in an appropriate format. In my opinion, SDRs should automatically reject trade reports with missing or invalid fields. The Commission has the opportunity to establish clear standards for what minimum set of fields must be reported in order for a trade report to be considered complete by an SDR. Faulty trade reports impede the Commission’s ability to analyze the data.
Finally, as DMO notes, the Commission can lengthen reporting deadlines. I support providing additional time for market participants to meet their regulatory reporting obligations. A later regulatory reporting deadline would help counterparties report the trade correctly the first time, instead of reporting an erroneous trade that then needs to be corrected later. One possibility would be to move to a T+1 deadline. This change would also harmonize the CFTC’s and ESMA’s reporting deadlines. However, I also believe that reporting to the real-time public tape
is an important concept, provided there are appropriate exceptions for block trades and other unique types of transactions. In order to facilitate this reporting, it may be appropriate for the Commission to revisit what fields are subject to real-time reporting, so that only those fields which are critical to price discovery and known at execution are included.
Streamlining Reporting Obligations
I think the key to DMO’s second objective of streamlining reporting lies primarily in incorporating the final CPMI-IOSCO guidance about critical data elements into CFTC reporting regulations. To do so, the Commission will need to propose revised data fields for both real-time and regulatory reporting. In my view, the goal should be for each required data field to be associated with a specific use that advances one of the Commission’s regulatory mandates. To the maximum extent possible, I think the Commission should work to ensure that the data fields we propose match the CPMI-IOSCO fields so that our ability to aggregate data globally is enhanced. However, in some instances, I recognize that the fields will likely need to differ in order to accommodate specific Commission needs.
Hand-in-hand with proposing this revised set of data fields, the Commission will also need to issue proposed technical specifications. Deciding upon a final set of data fields and uniform technical specifications may be the most important and the most onerous part of our effort to improve data standards. I look forward to hearing feedback from market participants and SDRs as we work to harmonize and finalize our data fields and specifications.
Conclusion
In closing, swap data standardization, collection, assimilation, and analysis have required enormous work and decisive leadership. Chairman Giancarlo’s Roadmap and DMO’s work at both the agency and the international level is finally turning the corner on visibility into the swaps market. We have an unprecedented amount of swaps data at our fingertips – the vision of the Pittsburgh G-20 agreement is within reach. Thank you for having me. It is an honor to be here.
