Remarks By President Donald Tusk After The Euro Summit Meeting On 21 June 2019

During the Euro Summit, we discussed the economic situation. European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi emphasised that the biggest risks to the global economic outlook are trade and geopolitical tensions. We will take this message to the G20 in Osaka, where we will try to persuade our partners to cooperate, rather than threaten one another.
The leaders discussed the further strengthening of the Economic and Monetary Union. We took note of the broad agreement on a euro area budgetary instrument. The Eurogroup in an inclusive format will continue its work on this instrument, which will eventually be integrated into the long-term EU budget. The leaders also expect work on the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) Treaty to be finalised by the end of 2019.
At the end of our meeting, the EU27 briefly came back to the issue of Brexit. We have agreed on the following, united approach of the EU27:
- we look forward to working together with the next UK Prime Minister;
- we want to avoid a disorderly Brexit and establish a future relationship that is as close as possible with the UK;
- we are open for talks when it comes to the Declaration on the future UK-EU relations if the position of the United Kingdom were to evolve, but the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation; and
- we have been informed on the state of play of planning for a no-deal scenario.
Last but not least, I would like to thank President Iohannis and his entire team for an energetic and successful presidency. You managed to have ninety pieces of legislation agreed in the last one hundred days before the European elections, including on border protection, reducing CO2 emissions and building a digital Europe. That is impressive. You made good progress on the Multiannual financial framework (MFF) package. And of course you hosted last month's EU summit in beautiful Sibiu, a Europe Day that we will always remember.
Mulțumesc Klaus, mulțumesc România.