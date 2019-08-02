Remain Committed To Our Original Aspiration, Fulfill Our Mission, Identify And Remedy Deficiencies--“Remaining True To Our Original Aspiration And Keeping Our Mission Firmly In Mind” Education Solidly Underway At Shenzhen Stock Exchange

On 29 July 2019, the Party Committee of SZSE organized a Party lecture about the educational activity with the theme of “remaining true to our original aspiration and keeping our mission firmly in mind”, and held a conference celebrating the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), calling for deep learning and implementation of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the guiding principles of the 19th CPC National Congress, guiding all the Party members of the Exchange to remain committed to our original aspiration, fulfill our mission, identify and remedy deficiencies, and ensuring that this thematic education can be carried out solidly and fruitfully. More than 550 people, including all the Party members of SZSE and Party member representatives of subsidiaries, attended the conference on-spot, while Party members of non-local offices participated via a video link.
Wu Lijun, CPC Party Secretary and Chairman of SZSE, gave a lecture, based on the studies and investigations made by the Party Committee of SZSE, to all the Party members and officials of the Exchange. He dealt with extensive topics, including fulfilling the original aspiration and mission of the Party, deeply studying and comprehending the guiding principles of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on the capital market, implementing the decisions and plans of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, as well as the working requirements of the Party Committee of the CSRC, looking deeply into the problems regarding the development of SZSE, further enhancing the Party building, improving the frontline regulatory and market service capabilities, forestalling and defusing risks in key sectors, protecting the legitimate rights and interests of investors, strictly standardizing internal management, enabling the Exchange to play a better role, and serving the high-quality development of economy. His lecture greatly inspired all the participating Party members.
At the conference, new Party members took an oath to join the Party, and all the Party members retook the admission oath, a move to remind Party members to bear in mind their identity and earnestly play an exemplary role. Besides, the conference also praised excellent CPC members, excellent Party affairs workers and advanced grassroots Party organizations in 2019, and learnt the typical cases of these winners to motivate all the Party members and officials of the Exchange to break new ground, increase the sense of urgency to reform and innovate, and shoulder their responsibilities for pushing the cause of SZSE forward in line with the requirements of “Four Reverences” and “One Joint Force”, thus contributing to building a multi-tiered capital market which is law-based, transparent, open, vibrant and resilient.