RegTech Insight Awards Shortlist Velocimetrics For Its Third Nomination This Year

Fintech firm Velocimetrics, the leading provider of business flow tracking and real-time, in-stream performance analytics, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk’ category by the RegTech Insight Awards.
The awards, which are run by the A-Team Group, were specifically designed to recognise both start-ups and established providers of creative solutions to help with regulatory challenges spanning a wide range of regulatory requirements. The shortlisting is a third for Velocimetrics in just over two weeks, having also being named a finalist by the FTF News Technology Innovation awards and the National Technology Awards, demonstrating the value the company is consistently providing to its clients.
Velocimetrics was shortlisted by the judging panel for its VMX EndToEnd solution, which gives financial institutions the potential to generate millions of dollars in profit and to meet or vastly improve regulatory reporting and compliance. By correlating trading data across a variety of different systems, Velocimetrics enables clients to efficiently mitigate operational risk with a complete, end-to-end view of their trade flow.
The announcement is in-keeping with an impressive start to 2019; having released a new version of its product suite last July, Velocimetrics was recently shortlisted by the FOW International Awards and TradingTech Awards and in February announced that, in partnership with Napatech, it had slashed latency at a global tier-1 investment bank x10.
Additionally, last year ITRS Group, the leading provider of real-time monitoring, became a Velocimetrics partner: the partnership enables ITRS customers to independently track and analyse the performance of every quote, order, trade or payment traversing business-critical processes in real-time, greatly improving operational resilience and providing actionable insights.
Steve Colwill, CEO of Velocimetrics, said: “It’s a great feeling to be shortlisted for a third time in such a short space of time and extremely satisfying to receive praise from very different organisations.”
He added: “The flexibility of our offering is well-demonstrated by these recent announcements and hopefully increases industry awareness not only of the benefit Velocimetrics unlocks for clients, but also the broader need for the kind of solutions we provide.”
The winners of the RegTech Insight Awards will be announced on 3 May 2019 at an awards gala in London – please see the full shortlist here.