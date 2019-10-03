Registration Open For CFTC’s Second Annual FinTech Forward Conference - FinTech Forward 2019 To Focus On “Exploring The Unwritten Future”

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that registration has opened for the agency’s second annual Fintech Forward Conference and that this year’s theme will be “Exploring the Unwritten Future.” The conference will take place on October 24, 2019 at the CFTC’s Washington, DC headquarters.
Fintech Forward 2019 will convene innovators, regulators, market participants, and the general public to discuss the latest in fintech developments and the impact of these emerging technologies on markets and customers.
This year’s conference features speakers on artificial intelligence in the 21st century marketplace, digitization and custody, big data and cloud computing, and global perspectives on fintech issues, among other topics. A full agenda will be announced in the coming weeks.
This year’s conference also coincides with DC Fintech Week, Washington’s singular fintech innovation and global policy forum, which is scheduled for October 21-24, 2019.
“Fintech holds great promise for our economy. The CFTC is laser-focused on ensuring the United States is a leader in this space, particularly when it comes to digital assets and other 21st century commodities. I fundamentally believe the responsible development of these innovative markets and technologies is essential for maintaining America’s status as a global economic leader,” said CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert. “I look forward to hosting innovators, regulators, and market participants from across the country and beyond for an insightful discussion.”
Fintech Forward 2019 will also feature a “Meet the Regulators” exhibit throughout the day, where attendees will have the opportunity to engage with regulators about their respective jurisdictions, innovation engagement initiatives, and other fintech topics.
The conference is led by LabCFTC with support from the Office of Customer Education and Outreach.
Register here for Fintech Forward 2019: Exploring the Unwritten Future.
About LabCFTC
Launched in May 2017, LabCFTC is an initiative aimed at facilitating market-enhancing fintech innovation, informing policy, and ensuring that the CFTC has the regulatory and technological tools and understanding to keep pace with changing markets. It is the agency’s focal point to engage with fintech innovation and promote fair competition by making the CFTC more accessible to fintech innovators. More information can be found at LabCFTC.
About the Office of Customer Education and Outreach
The Office of Customer Education and Outreach develops and implements education initiatives designed to help customers protect themselves against fraud and other violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.