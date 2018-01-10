Registration Open For CFTC And Kansas State University Upcoming Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference - First-Ever Conference To Focus On Economic Trends Of The U.S. Agricultural Futures Markets

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research (CRMER) at Kansas State University announced today that registration is open for the “Protecting America’s Agricultural Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference,” that will be held on April 5 – 6, 2018, in Overland Park, Kansas.
CFTC and CRMER will host this first-of-its kind conference that will include robust presentations and discussions on current macro-economic trends and issues affecting American agricultural futures markets and the importance of these markets for managing risk and protecting participants from manipulation, fraud, and other unlawful activities.
CFTC’s Kansas City (Mo.) Office and CRMER are collaborating to bring together people across federal, state, and local governments, with voices from agribusiness and academia to discuss a range of topics of interests to the agricultural community, who use the markets, including the global markets’ impact on agricultural futures markets; potential market manipulation; spoofing; the lack of convergence and elevated volatility between cash and futures prices in certain markets; and other ways in which market participants and consumers can protect themselves against fraud and violations of the Commodity Exchange Act.
A conference agenda will be announced in February.