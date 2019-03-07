Registration Open For AgCon2019 - CFTC And KSU Team Up Again On Agricultural Futures

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the Center for Risk Management Education and Research (CRMER) at Kansas State University announced today that registration for AgCon2019 is open. This is the second Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference scheduled for April 11-12, 2019 in Overland Park, Kansas.
AgCon2019 will include robust presentations and discussions from leading academic researchers, as well as distinguished voices from the private and governmental sectors. Panels and participants will explore a range of current questions and topics facing the agricultural futures markets.
“In February, I had the honor of speaking at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 95th Annual Outlook Forum, where I discussed the depth and diversity of American agriculture and the vital role of derivatives markets to American farmers and consumers,” said CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo. “Building on the tremendous success of last year’s conference, I am pleased to once again partner with K-State to provide a forum to raise and address issues affecting these essential markets.”
“Kansas State University is proud to cohost the second annual agricultural commodity futures conference with the CFTC. The conference aligns perfectly with our Land Grant Mission to provide leadership in research and outreach to the agricultural and food industry,” said Kansas State University President Richard Myers. “We look forward to an engaged forum among academic experts, government leaders, and industry executives to continue advancing our immensely important derivative market instruments.”
Program highlights include a keynote from Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Agricultural Negotiator, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. There will also be a roundtable featuring CFTC Commissioners Quintenz, Behnam, Stump, and Berkovitz.
This year’s panels will be:
Getting Your Fill: Futures Trading Matching Algorithms – Alternatives, How They Function, and Effect on Market Performance
Back to Basis: Grain and Oilseed Futures Convergence – Storage-Rate Structure, Delivery Methods, and Delivery Accessibility
Known Unknowns: Futures Markets’ Responses to Scheduled Market Reports – Release Timing, Access, Timeouts, and Market Reactions
Unknown Unknowns: Futures Markets’ Responses to Significant News Events
Hot Topics: Risk Management Across the Dairy, Pork, and Energy Sectors
See registration information at AgCon2019. Also CFTC and CRMR will be announcing a detailed agenda in the coming weeks.