Register For ACER Energy Market Integrity And Transparency Forum 2019

The European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) opens today registration for the III ACER Energy Market Integrity and Transparency Forum, which will take place in Ljubljana in the afternoon of 5th September and the morning of 6th September 2019. Registration will be open on a first come first served basis until completing available places at the Forum venue.
The first day will focus on REMIT Strategy topics: Applying REMIT in an evolving regulatory landscape and Enforcing REMIT: cases, ambition, strategy and coordination. The second day will focus on REMIT technical/operational topics in the fields of surveillance, market conduct as well as data collection and data quality. The Forum will also include a session on the future of REMIT.
You can register and find out more here.