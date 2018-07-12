Register For ACER Energy Market Integrity And Transparency Forum 2018

The Agency opens today registration for the II ACER Energy Market Integrity and Transparency Forum, which will take place in Ljubljana in the afternoon of 6th September and the morning of 7th September. The forum will include presentations on REMIT operations, transaction reporting and data quality; REMIT Policy; Market surveillance implementation; as well as market surveillance by organised market places.
The Forum will also contain four thematic sessions. The first one will discuss potential lessons learnt from REMIT reporting from a stakeholder’s point of view and the potential use of REMIT data for transparency purposes; the second one will focus on transparency on the disclosure of inside information. The Forum will also discuss monitoring, coordination and organised market places on the different roles of surveillances across Europe; as well as the way forward in a session called REMIT Beyond.
You can register and find out more here.
