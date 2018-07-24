REGIS-TR Appoints Philip Brown As New Chairman Of Board Of Directors

As of 1 July, REGIS-TR, The European Trade Repository, has appointed new members to its Board of Directors. A member of the Board since the inception of REGIS-TR, Philip Brown has been appointed as the new chairman of the Board, succeeding Jeffrey Tessler. The new Vice-Chairman is Jesús Benito, following Jose Massa.
Furthermore, Maurice Lamy and Francisco Nicolás have been appointed as new members of the Board of Directors.
“I am delighted to assume the role of Chairman of REGIS-TR and am looking forward to further building on our position as the pre-eminent European market infrastructure for regulatory reporting, particularly for the imminent Securities Finance reporting obligations,” said Philip Brown.
Philip Brown is the DBAG Segment Head for the Clearstream business line. Jesús Benito is the Iberclear CEO and Member of the Management Committee of BME. Both have been members of the REGIS-TR Board of Directors since its inception.
REGIS-TR is a central trade repository for trades and transactions across multiple product classes and jurisdictions. Earlier this year, REGIS-TR announced that it will be the Trade Repository of choice for Clearstream and Eurex, providing a fully flexible reporting service solution for Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR) requirements.