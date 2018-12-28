Regarding Contemplated Offer On Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA From Euronext N.V.

Reference is made to the press release of 24 December 2018 where the board of Oslo Børs VPS Holding ASA (OBVPS) stated that it had been informed that Euronext N.V. is planning a tender offer on the company in January 2019.
OBVPS has subsequently been made aware that a compact auction process which was carried out prior to the board being notified, was carried out such that certain strategic relevant participants did not take part in the process. OBVPS will therefore consider which initiatives are necessary to maximize shareholder values and to the largest extent ensure the functions of the Exchange and the Central Securities Depository in the Norwegian securities market.
OBVPS is contemplating a meeting with Euronext in early January. OBVPS has engaged Arctic Securities as advisor in the work of assessing the offer. The company will provide more information on the process in an adequate matter.