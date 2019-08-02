Refinitiv: Weekly Investment Banking Scorecard - 2nd August

The Investment Banking Scorecard from Refinitiv gives the ‘Fast Facts’ of the week in Investment Banking, as well as a closer look at trends in deal making, with league table movements and regional activity in M&A, capital markets and syndicated loans also included. Please see attached for the matrix of year-to-date IB activity with breakdowns by asset class/region/sector, league tables and top deals.
Fast facts from the scorecard:
- Global Mega Deals (over $5 billion) total $1.11 trillion, down 8% compared to the previous year
- Global ECM activity down 25% compared to YTD 2018 with $354.0 billion in proceeds
- US IG Corp. Debt hits $555.4 billion, up 9% compared to a year ago