Refinitiv: Pound Falls Against Dollar Amid Plans To Suspend Parliament

Date 28/08/2019

With the pound falling against the dollar amid this morning’s news of plans to suspend Parliament, please see below charts from Refinitiv showing the pound’s performance for today and since the beginning of August.

 

Refinitiv_Pound_Fig One_28Aug19

Refinitiv_Pound_Fig-Two_28A.jpg

Gina Miller, Co-Founder - SCM Direct, Transparency Activist & Philanthropist will be a Keynote Speaker at the Mondo Visione Exchange Forum on 1 October 2019.

Gina_Miller

In 2016, Gina successfully challenged the UK Government over its authority to implement Brexit, winning in both the High Court and Supreme Court.  In 2018 Gina continues a ‘democracy and legality’ watching brief of the UK Government’s activities, including challenging the legality of the £1 billion payment to Northern Ireland for the 10 DUP votes, and the power grab within the EU Withdrawal Bill.

Gina's keynote is keenly anticipated.