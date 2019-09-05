Record Highs For Eurex KOSPI 200 Options

In close partnership, Eurex Exchange and Korea Exchange (KRX) have successfully offered after-hours trading of KOSPI 200 Options and Mini KOSPI 200 Futures since 2010. In August 2019, KOSPI Index, the nation’s benchmark cash market index, has shown a downward curve with high volatility due to the ongoing geopolitical issues.
Since the market’s main participants are Korean retail investors who trade with short-term strategies and hedge their cash portfolio, Eurex KOSPI Products recently observed high trading volumes. Especially, daily expiry futures on KOSPI 200 Options had a record trading day on 7 August with 694,155 traded contracts (single counted).
The Eurex KOSPI Products are daily futures contract based on KOSPI 200 options and daily futures contract based on Mini KOSPI 200 Futures available on KRX. The futures contracts expire at the end of each trading day and any open positions are transferred to KRX to establish a position in KOPSI 200 option and in Mini KOSPI 200 Futures. This product cooperation between Eurex and KRX enables market participants to trade KOSPI 200 options and Mini KOSPI 200 Futures during European and North American trading hours.