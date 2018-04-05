Record Activity In Eurex Clearing’s Partnership Program

In March, Eurex Clearing’s OTC Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) segment saw record activity under the new Partnership Program. Volumes increased around elevenfold compared to March 2017 with a total of EUR 1.7 trillion notional cleared. The total notional outstanding reached EUR 4.7 trillion compared to EUR 1.2 trillion in March 2017.
Eurex Clearing’s Partnership Program is designed to create a liquid, EU based alternative for the clearing of interest rate swaps. Since its launch in October 2017, the program received broad market acceptance with participants from the US, the United Kingdom, Asia and Continental Europe joining.
“We see growing client support for our program. The early success has already led to a level playing field in the pricing of interest rate swaps between London and Frankfurt cleared transactions”, says Erik Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing. “Buy-side firms now have a real alternative for clearing their Euro swap business and can benefit from pooling Euro interest rate exposures across listed and OTC derivatives.”
Within the program, Eurex Clearing shares a significant part of the economics of its interest rate swap segment with the ten most active participants. In addition, it opens up its governance structure, thus ensuring that clients participate in the strategic development of Eurex Clearing.