Recommended Offer For NEX Group By CME Group - Scheme Document

On 29 March 2018, the boards of NEX Group plc, CME London Limited and CME Group Inc. CME announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended share and cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of NEX. The Acquisition is to be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the scheme document relating to the Acquisition.
NEX is pleased to announce that the Scheme Document is being sent, or made available, to NEX Scheme Shareholders today. The Scheme Document contains, amongst other things, a letter from the Chairman of NEX, the full terms and conditions of the Scheme and the Acquisition, an explanatory statement, notices convening the Scheme Court Meeting and the NEX General Meeting, an expected timetable of principal events and details of the actions to be taken by NEX Scheme Shareholders. The Scheme Document is available on NEX's and CME's websites at www.nex.com/offer and www.cmegroup.com/nex-group, respectively.