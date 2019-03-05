RBC Investor & Treasury Services Appoints Senior Transfer Agency Expert

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), today announced the appointment of Ronan Doyle as Global Head of Product Management, Transfer Agency.
Doyle joins RBC in Dublin with significant experience in international Transfer Agency (TA), technology and innovation having spent over 15 years in the asset servicing industry. Doyle previously held senior roles with the Bank of Ireland, where he was Chief Operating Officer of Group Customer, Digital and Innovation, and prior to that Citi where he was head of EMEA Transfer Agency Product Management within its Markets and Securities Services division.
Reporting to Paul Stillabower, Managing Director, Global Head of Product Management, Doyle will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of RBC I&TS’ Transfer Agency product to continue enhancing its leading offering.
“RBC I&TS is recognised as a leader in Transfer Agency in key markets where our service model, technology and connectivity to distributors add significant value to our clients and their investors,” commented Stillabower. “Ronan’s extensive industry experience will be key as we continue to digitise our products and provide a differentiated, data driven service for our clients.”
RBC I&TS recently announced that it had been appointed by both Nordea Markets and AMOAI to provide a range of services in Luxembourg, including Transfer Agency.