RBC Investor & Treasury Services Appoints Kumi Somaskandan As Head, Client Operations In Canada

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), today announced the appointment of Kumi Somaskandan as Managing Director and Head of Client Operations, Canada.
Somaskandan joins RBC I&TS from Citco where she was most recently Managing Director, Head of Citco Alternative Investor Services, North America and brings broad experience spanning many areas of operations and relationship management. She also possesses significant experience leading large teams to develop and implement processes and operating models that exceed client expectations.
Somaskandan replaces James Daigle who is retiring in May 2018 after 30 years with RBC.
“Kumi’s strong reputation for delivering results and building high-impact teams ensures that RBC I&TS continues to support our clients’ evolving needs,” said Paul Bridgeman, Managing Director, Global Line Operations, RBC Investor & Treasury Services. “Her expertise and industry knowledge will also enable us to continue improving our operational efficiency and reduce risk.”