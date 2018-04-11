RBC Investor & Treasury Services Appointed Custodian Of Bristol Gate Capital Partners’ New ETFs

RBC Investor & Treasury Services (RBC I&TS), part of Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE), announced it has been appointed custodian of Bristol Gate Capital Partners’ Exchange Traded Funds which launched in February 2018. RBC I&TS will also provide fund valuation, administration and tax supporting services.
“We selected RBC Investor & Treasury Services as a partner because we wanted to simplify our business and use one provider end-to-end to launch and support our ETFs,” said Peter Simmie, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Chief Compliance Officer, Bristol Gate Capital Partners. “Although our firm is 12-years-old, we are new to the ETF business, which made it important to work with a trusted partner like RBC who has a strong technology platform as we launch our dividend growth focused active ETFs.”
“We are pleased that RBC possesses the investment management expertise in delivering strong custodian, fund valuation, administration and tax supporting services that Bristol Gate Capital Partners was looking for,” said David Linds, Head, Asset Servicing Canada, RBC Investor & Treasury Services. “We ensure that clients remain at the centre of our activities while providing them with an enhanced technology and client service experience not available elsewhere.”