Ravi Menon Appointed Chair Of The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Asian Consultative Council

The Board of Directors of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has appointed Ravi Menon as Chair of the BIS Asian Consultative Council (ACC) from 26 September 2019. Mr Menon is Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The term of appointment for the ACC Chairman is two years.
The ACC is a vehicle for communication between BIS shareholding central banks in the Asia-Pacific region and the BIS on matters of interest and concern to regional central banks. It also provides guidance for the research and banking activities of the BIS's Asian Office.
Mr Menon succeeds Veerathai Santiprabhob, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, who has chaired the Council since September 2017. The BIS Board and ACC Governors have expressed their gratitude to Mr Santiprabhob for his leadership during his time as Chair.
The ACC consists of the Governors of the BIS member central banks in the Asia-Pacific region. These central banks are those of Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
The BIS Representative Office for Asia and the Pacific, located in Hong Kong SAR, serves as the Secretariat for the ACC.