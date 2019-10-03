 Skip to main Content
Randal K. Quarles, Vice Chair For Supervision, Board Of Governors Of The Federal Reserve System, Chair Financial Stability Board At European Banking Federation’s European Banking Summit, Brussels, Belgium, October 3, 2019

Date 03/10/2019

Thank you for the opportunity to speak to you today.  The European Banking Federation is often referred to as the voice of Europe’s banks, and I am here in the hopes that you are the ears of those institutions as well. 

This year, 2019, is the 10th anniversary of the founding of the Financial Stability Board (FSB), which means it has also been 10 years since some of the darker days of the global financial crisis.  The FSB was not born on a sunny day; it was born of necessity, with storm clouds still looming. 

