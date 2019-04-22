Qui Tam Whistleblower Attorney To Speak At Miami Money Laundering Conference

Organizers of the OffshoreAlert Conference announced that the leading whistleblower and qui tam attorney in the United States, Stephen M. Kohn, will speak at next week’s conference in Miami, Florida. The event will take place at the Miami Beach EDITION Hotel, April 28-30. Kohn is a partner in the whistleblower law firm of Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Whistleblower Center.
Kohn, who is the attorney for Danske Bank whistleblower Howard Wilkinson, will present the session, “A Whistleblower’s Guide To The Bounty: How to Confidentially Blow the Whistle & Qualify for Multi-Million Dollar Rewards,” on Monday, April 29 at 4:30 pm.
Specializing in representing whistleblowers since 1984, Kohn won the largest ever individual whistleblower reward/qui tam payment for UBS whistleblower Bradley Birkenfeld (a $104 million reward). He is the author of the first legal treatise on whistleblowing and is the world’s most published author on whistleblower protection, including The New Whistleblower’s Handbook: A Step-by-Step Guide to Doing What’s Right and Protecting Yourself.
The OffshoreAlert Conference is a Financial Intelligence & Investigations Event that brings together more than 250 clients, providers and investigators of high-end financial products and services from UK, Europe, USA, Canada and key offshore jurisdictions each year to network and discuss wealth creation, preservation, and recovery.
Stephen M. Kohn is a partner in the whistleblower law firm Kohn, Kohn & Colapinto who's primary litigation includes representing international whistleblowers under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, tax fraud whistleblowers, qui tam reward laws, the False Claims Act, SEC whistleblowers, and IRS whistleblowers.