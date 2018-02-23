Quayle Munro Advises Lombard Risk Management Plc On Its Sale To Vermeg Group N.V.

Quayle Munro is pleased to announce that it has acted as lead financial adviser and Rule 3 adviser to Lombard Risk Management plc (“Lombard Risk” or the “Company”) on its sale to Vermeg Group N.V. (“Vermeg”), a European leader in insurance management solutions and a financial software provider, for 13 pence per share, valuing the entire existing issued ordinary share capital of Lombard Risk at approximately £52m.
Lombard Risk is a dedicated provider of regulatory reporting and collateral management solutions to the financial services industry. Lombard Risk’s portfolio of software and services is designed to help financial institutions around the world improve the management of the complex and changing risks to which they are exposed and to assist in the associated regulatory reporting.
The Lombard Risk Board believes that the combination of Vermeg and Lombard Risk has very strong commercial logic. The combined group will benefit from a range of complementary products and solutions, increased scale, a broader international presence and have the ability to accelerate growth through investment and wider routes to market.
Alastair Brown, CEO of Lombard Risk, said: “We are delighted to have completed the transaction with Vermeg and believe that the integration of the two businesses can accelerate the strategic growth plan for Lombard Risk as part of a larger group. Quayle Munro’s sector expertise, advice and insights were critical in reaching a successful outcome for all shareholders. We thoroughly enjoyed working with the Quayle Munro team and would like to thank them for their diligence and hard work throughout the process.”
Quayle Munro commented: “The combination of Lombard Risk and Vermeg represents a compelling opportunity to bring together two businesses serving a similar client base with little overlap in geography or product. Lombard Risk’s focus on collateral management and regulatory reporting combined with Vermeg’s exposure in the financial services and insurance industry presents a significant opportunity to create a complementary platform to deliver future growth and value creation. Quayle Munro is proud to have played a part in bringing these to enterprises together.”
This transaction adds to Quayle Munro’s public market experience and continues our recent work in financial technology and data & analytics, with recently completed transactions involving Broadridge, Equiniti, Euromoney, FactSet, Moody’s, RELX, S&P Global, Tech Mahindra and Verisk Analytics.