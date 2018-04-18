QuantHouse Rolls Out Global Trade And Book Synchronisation Feature - The New Feature Allows Quant Traders And Other Market Participants To Easily Reconcile Trades And Book Updates

QuantHouse, the leading independent global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, algo trading platform and infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of its trade and book updates synchronisation feature in response to client requirements.
The new trade and book updates synchronisation feature is focused primarily on feeds from derivatives exchanges and is currently live for EUREX, CME and ICE feeds. It allows clients to reconcile trades and book updates when consuming data in real-time, or when working with historical data. The new feature is available on QuantFEED and ConsolidatedFEED.
QuantFEED is an ultra-low latency fully managed solution designed to capture, normalise and disseminate market data for more than 140 feeds, available via a single API. ConsolidatedFEED is QuantHouse’s cost-effective global consolidated feed designed to feed a wide range of consuming applications. This end-to-end consolidated market data feed is powered by QuantFEED technologies and QuantLINK high performance trading infrastructure.
Pierre Feligioni, Co-Founder and CEO, QuantHouse, said, “QuantHouse has always been keen to develop new features that help simplify our clients’ day-to-day operations, and this latest feature is yet another example of our commitment to meeting our clients’ needs. Reconciliation of trades and book updates has been a recurring challenge for market participants who are always looking for more accurate back-testing of trading strategies, and we are delighted to offer this new capability in response to client demand.”
Stephane Leroy, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, QuantHouse, concluded, “In today’s complex automated trading environment, sophisticated historical and real-time market data is key for staying ahead of the competition. Having a way to synchronise trades and book events empowers firms to do more advanced research and better improve the back-testing of their strategies, resulting in more informed trading decisions.”