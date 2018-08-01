Qatar’s Index Delivers Highest Return Amongst Emerging And Developed World Markets In 2018

QSE Index broke pre-blockade levels & market recorded significant increases in market capitalization and trading volumes
QE index has delivered 17.05% since the beginning of the year until the close of today’s trading session making it the best performing market across emerging and developed markets globally. In 2018 the market has seen 1.45 billion USD in foreign net inflows demonstrating confidence in the outlook for Qatar, particularly amongst foreign investors.
The index today closed at 9976.51 and broke the levels achieved on June 4, 2017 of 9923.6 (pre-blockade levels) and the market capitalization has increased by 3.2% reaching 549.8 billion Qatari riyals, compared to 532.5 billion riyals on June 4,2017 . The average daily traded value on QSE has recorded significant increase since the beginning of the year and reached 350 million Qatari riyals during the first seven months of 2018, compared to 328 million during the same period last year.
Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange highlighted that positive performance reflects the strong fundamentals of Qatar’s economy and the investment attractiveness of the QSE and its listed companies
Qatar Stock Exchange has proven its ability to overcome the challenges of the economic blockade, which brought the best out of Qatar’s capital market, and performance has exceeded expectations with positive results on all levels.