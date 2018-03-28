Qatar Stock Exchange: QE Index, QE Al Rayan Islamic Index And QE All Share Index Constituents April 1st 2018

QE Index
Investment Holding Group will replace Mazaya Qatar in QE Index.
Market Notice (#11) (March 28th, 2018) provides final free float number of shares and capping factors for QE Index constituents , effective date April 1st, 2018.
QE Al Rayan Islamic Index
Qatar Electricity & Water Co. will join QE Al Rayan Islamic Index.
QE All Share Index & Sectors
Investment Holding Group will join both QE All Share Index and QE Industrials Index.
Market Notice (#11) (March 28th, 2018) provides final free float number of shares for QE All Share Index and Sector Indices constituents, effective date April 1st, 2018.