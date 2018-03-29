Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported Qr 38.56 Billion Net Profits For The Year Ended December 31, 2017

All listed companies at Qatar Stock Exchange (45 companies) have disclosed their financial statements results for the year ended December 31, 2017. The combined net profit of all companies as of December 31, 2017 amounted to QR 38.56 Billion versus QR 38.14 Billion for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 1.10%.
Vodafone Qatar’s financial year changed from 31 March to 31 December. Therefore, the financial information for the year ended 31/12/2017 represents only nine month period.
The financial statements for all listed companies can be found on Qatar Stock Exchange website.
Qatar Stock Exchange would like to thank all listed companies for their efforts in enhancing the disclosure and transparency principles.