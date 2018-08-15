Qatar Stock Exchange Listed Companies Reported QR 21 Billion Net Profits For The 1st Half Of 2018

All listed companies at Qatar Stock Exchange (45 companies) have disclosed their financial statements results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018, The combined net profit of all companies as of June 30, 2018 amounted to QR 21 Billion versus QR 20 Billion for the corresponding period in 2017, Increase of 5%.
The financial statements for all listed companies can be found on Qatar Stock Exchange website.
Qatar Stock Exchange would like to thank all listed companies for their efforts in enhancing the disclosure and transparency principles.