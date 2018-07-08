 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Qatar Stock Exchange: Increase In QE Index, Trading Turnover And Foreign Investors' Demands During The First Half Of 2018

Date 08/07/2018

The QE Index recorded an increase of 5.52% to the end of June 2018 to reach 9,024 points compared to 8,620 at the beginning of the year. As a result, Qatar Stock Exchange ranked second in terms of GCC market index performance, after Tadawul which increased by 15.51%. The Abu Dhabi Securities Market was third with 3.32% index rise, while the Kuwait Exchange recorded a decrease of 6.20% and the Dubai Financial Market witnessed the largest drop of 16.91%. 