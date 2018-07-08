The QE Index recorded an increase of 5.52% to the end of June 2018 to reach 9,024 points compared to 8,620 at the beginning of the year. As a result, Qatar Stock Exchange ranked second in terms of GCC market index performance, after Tadawul which increased by 15.51%. The Abu Dhabi Securities Market was third with 3.32% index rise, while the Kuwait Exchange recorded a decrease of 6.20% and the Dubai Financial Market witnessed the largest drop of 16.91%.
Qatar Stock Exchange: Increase In QE Index, Trading Turnover And Foreign Investors' Demands During The First Half Of 2018
