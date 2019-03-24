Qatar Stock Exchange Holds 1st Financial Competition For Universities’ Students

Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) concluded the 1st Financial Competition for Universities’ Students on Thursday 21st March 2019. The event is aimed at promoting investment awareness among university students.
The participating students were required to carry out a basic analysis on stock market liquidity, identifying and discussing factors affecting liquidity with recommendations for improvements. The students presented their results before a panel of independent judges. The participating teams were from Qatar University, College of Islamic Finance – HBKU, Carnegie Mellon University – Qatar, Stenden Qatar University, Georgetown University – Qatar, AFG College with the University of Aberdeen
Mr. Rashid bin Ali Al-Mansoori, CEO of Qatar Stock Exchange, expressed his satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between QSE and local universities and added that the QSE is actively participating in nation-building activities as part of its social responsibility in supporting all segments of the local community, in line with QNV 2030.
Based on this responsibility, QSE frequently participates in student activities combining practical and theoretical learning. By engaging in real world events and challenging students to grapple with the same opportunities and risks that are present in a real trading environment, they learn about their world through a hands-on approach, while also serving as leaders in their communities, Al-Mansoori added.
“In line with the human, economic and social pillars of sustainability, QSE plays a vital role in empowering our youth and students through various customized initiatives and programs targeting youth, Al-Mansoori concluded.
Mr. Hussein Muhammad Al-Abdulla, QSE Marketing and Communications Director, thanked Qatar Securities Company, Anytime Fitness, and Aamal Company for sponsoring the completion.
We are committed to investing in our youth and we are constantly seeking to help them by providing them with professional training and awareness cultures. Al-Abdalla concluded.