Qatar Stock Exchange CEO Discussed With Shanghai Stock Exchange Senior Officials Mutual Cooperation And Presented Qatar’s Investment Case During The Shanghai Global Investment Forum

Qatar Stock Exchange delegation led by CEO Mr. Rashid Bin Ali Al Mansoori met with the Chairman of Shanghai Stock Exchange Mr. Huang Hongyuan along with senior officials from Shanghai Stock Exchange. Matters related to mutual cooperation and strategic developments were discussed during the meeting. The parties agreed to explore and identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation to potentially sign an MoU in the near future.
During the visit to Shanghai, Mr. Al Mansoori presented Qatar’s investment case to leading Chinese asset managers and insurance companies during the Shanghai Global Investment Forum held on June 19th, 2019. He also met with a number of asset managers and invited them to setup in Qatar.
QSE is actively pursuing a strategy to lure in Asian investments from China, Hong Kong, Singapore and other Asian countries to further diversify its investor base.