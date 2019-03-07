Prestigious FTF Awards Shortlist Velocimetrics As ‘Best Operational Risk Management Solution’

Fintech firm Velocimetrics, the leading provider of business flow tracking and real-time, in-stream performance analytics, has been shortlisted as ‘Best Operational Risk Management Solution’ by the FTF News Technology Innovation Awards. The awards were designed to recognise financial technology vendors and service providers which have made significant strides in operational excellence over the course of 2018. Created by FTF News, they are widely seen as a metric by which to gauge firms at the forefront of their respective fields in the post-trade space.
The announcement comes in a highly-successful period for the company, which in 2018 released a new version of its product suite, was shortlisted by the FOW International Awards and TradingTech Awards and earlier this month announced that in partnership with Napatech it had slashed latency at a global tier-1 investment bank 10x.
Additionally, last year ITRS Group, the leading provider of real-time monitoring, became a Velocimetrics partner: the partnership enables ITRS customers to independently track and analyse the performance of every quote, order, trade or payment traversing business-critical processes in real-time, greatly improving operational resilience and providing actionable insights.
Steve Colwill, CEO of Velocimetrics, said: “This is very good news for the whole team - while our primary goal is positive feedback from our clients, being praised by a publication as well-regarded as this is both highly gratifying and motivating.”
He added: “Operational Risk Management is a hot topic at the moment, so to know that our offering is being used to the benefit of organisations as well as being celebrated for those benefits make the news particularly meaningful for us!”