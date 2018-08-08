 Skip to main Content
Presentation By HKEX Chief Executive Charles Li And Group Chief Financial Officer John Killian On 2018 Interim Results Announcement

Date 08/08/2018

1H 2018 – Key Highlights   

  • Record half-yearly revenue of $8.2bn (+32% YoY) and PAT of $5.0bn (+44% YoY)  
  • Strong growth in trading volumes: Cash Market headline ADT +67% YoY, Futures and Options ADV +58% YoY, LME chargeable ADV +11% YoY 
  • Listing of the first WVR company and pre-revenue Biotech companies under the new regime (effective on 30 April); reached consensus with Mainland exchanges on the inclusion of WVR companies in Stock Connect Southbound trading 
  • Stock Connect continued to gather momentum after expansion of the daily quota in May and inclusion of A shares in MSCI-Emerging Market Index in June 
  • Celebrated the first anniversary of Bond Connect with growing market participation; PBOC announced a package of new measures to support development of Bond Connect 
  • Maintained prudent cost management while investing in strengthening platform and infrastructure capabilities.  Innovation Lab was established to explore the increased use of emerging technologies 

