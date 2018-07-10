Preconditions For Newcomers To The Swedish Mortgage Market

Sweden’s traditional bank-based model for granting and financing mortgage loans is challenged by new firms with alternative financing models.
Greater competition on the mortgage market is fundamentally positive, but not at the expense of the interests of consumers and financial stability, which regulations are intended to protect and that Finansinspektionen (FI) as a supervisory authority is tasked with monitoring.
FI describes in the memorandum below several fundamental conditions that need to be met to ensure that newcomers to the mortgage market do not increase the risks for consumers or the financial system.
FI will place special emphasis on these conditions when assessing applications for authorisation and in its supervision of actors on the mortgage market.