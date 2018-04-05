Post-Trade Industry Leaders To Gather For The WFE’s 35TH IOMA Clearing & Derivatives Conference

Industry leaders will gather in Chicago, USA, next week for The World Federation of Exchanges’ ("The WFE") 35th IOMA Clearing & Derivatives Conference which kicks off on 11 April through to 13 April 2018.
The WFE, the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, will be co-hosting IOMA with the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organisation.
The annual invitation-only event is an opportunity for industry leaders to discuss the key issues impacting the post-trade industry, and topics including market integrity, the global implications of Brexit and MiFID II, cryptocurrencies and FinTech investment will be at the forefront of discussions for more than 150 delegates next week.
Conference speakers include Eric Chern, CEO of Chicago Trading Company, Klaus Martin Löber, Head of Oversight Division at the European Central Bank, Sandy Frucher, Vice Chairman of Nasdaq, Stephen Fisher, Managing Director at BlackRock, Sunil Cutinho, President of CME Clearing, and Erik Müller, CEO of Eurex Clearing AG.
IOMA will open with the launch of a joint report on market integrity by the WFE and Oliver Wyman, the global management consultancy firm. The paper examines market integrity since the financial crisis and the importance of market infrastructures in supporting well-functioning and efficient markets.
In addition, the WFE's Post-Trade Working Group will meet in Chicago before the conference begins.
Nandini Sukumar, CEO, The WFE said: “IOMA is an important global forum for market participants, regulators and stakeholders to share ideas and debate critical issues in the post-trade space.
“One of the key topics under discussion this year will be the theme of market integrity, supported by the joint WFE-Oliver Wyman report. As we look back over the past ten years since the financial crisis, we can see the evolving role of exchanges and CCPs in maintaining market integrity, and at this time of volatility and market uncertainty, this role is more important than ever. We therefore look forward to uniting as an industry at IOMA, to continue to shape our contribution to stable and secure global markets.”
You can read the full conference programme on the WFE’s IOMA website. Registration is still open for members, affiliates and non-members, including the press; click here for more details.