Polymetal Starts Trading On AIX – Demand From Local And Regional Investors Higher Than Expected

The Astana International Exchange (AIX) is pleased to announce that demand in the ordinary shares of Polymetal International PLC (Polymetal) exceeded the expectations, with 1.69 million shares with the value 17.19 million US dollars being placed with investors. As a result, the total traded value on the Astana International Exchange for April 24 was $17.31 million.
Tim Bennett, AIX’s CEO, commented:
“The first day of trading in Polymetal shares demonstrated high demand in securities of the companies that provide exposure to the economy of Kazakhstan. Today demonstrates that AIX’s platform which combines an internationally accepted regulatory standards and a modern technology infrastructure can attract international issuers and connect them with local and regional investors.”
Halyk Finance acted as Polymetal’s lead manager with respect to the AIX listing and is acting as its nominated market-maker on the AIX.