Pivotal Software Marks IPO And First Day Of Trading On New York Stock Exchange

Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) opened for trading today on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “PVTL” following its initial public offering. Pivotal Software has a leading cloud-native platform, which accelerates and streamlines software development and modernizes legacy applications.
Pivotal Software (NYSE: PVTL) CEO Rob Mee poses in front of the NYSE on the company's IPO day. (Photo: NYSE)
Pivotal Software Chief Executive Officer Rob Mee, joined by members of the company’s senior executive team and board of directors, rang the NYSE Opening Bell®, followed by a visit to the DMM location on the Trading Floor to observe the price discovery process. The process culminated with the ringing of the First Trade Bell by Mr. Mee, which signified the opening of the stock.
“Since Pivotal’s founding, we’ve worked toward an ambitious mission—to transform how the world builds software—and we’ve now passed an important milestone in our journey,” said Rob Mee, CEO of Pivotal. “Getting here has been both exciting and challenging, and we couldn’t have done it without our customers, our partners, and our Pivots.”
“We’re pleased to welcome Pivotal Software to the NYSE’s community of technology leaders,” said Tom Farley, President, NYSE. “Pivotal Software is transforming the way businesses across industries develop and maintain their software through its innovative platform, tools and methodology. We congratulate the Pivotal Software team on its IPO, and we are proud to mark this exciting new chapter for the company and its shareholders.”
