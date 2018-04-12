Pirum Adds 3 Staff To US Operation

Securities Finance Fin Tech provider Pirum Systems, is delighted to announce the expansion of their US operation with the addition of Kristen Dove and Dominique Rose joining the New York team. In addition Edward Sharpe will be transferring to New York.
Kristen will be responsible for business development for the Americas and Dominique will head up our client services function in the region. Edward will run the product development function focussed on developing Pirum’s product suite for the American market.
Kristen brings with her a wealth of securities finance and collateral management experience from previous roles at ABN, RBSand Itau BBA. Dominique has deep understanding of operations and middle office processes gleaned from his previous roles at Morgan Stanley and BNP. Over the last 4 years Edward has worked in client service and product development roles at Pirum’s London office.
Phil Morgan, Pirum’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The addition of these high calibre individuals to our North American team is directly correlated to the momentum and traction we see building. Pirum established an office in New York in 2017 and 2018 will be a year of further evolution in terms of team, client engagement and product offering”.
Rajen Sheth, Pirum CEO, added: “I am very pleased to welcome Kristen and Dominique to our team and delighted that Edward will be supporting the team in the US. Extending Pirum’s support for the North American market by expanding our relationship management function, and introducing client services and product development capabilities in the region is a key part of our strategy. This follows on from our recent partnership and connectivity with DTCC and US domestic triparty agents.”