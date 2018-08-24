PIMFA Comments On HM Government Preparations For A “No Deal” Brexit

In response to the HM Government preparations for a ‘no deal’ scenario, PIMFA – the UK's leading wealth management and financial advice association – reiterates the importance of keeping the interests of retail clients as a priority in the negotiations. PIMFA would like to see more detail as to how the government will address the risks posed to EEA clients under a “no Brexit deal” situation.
In our opinion, a main priority for the government should be to negotiate a deal with the EU that will provide necessary certainty to the private client investment, brokerage and advice sector in financial services, as well as the private clients and their families, whose savings and investments of approximately £1.5trillion they manage. Minimising costs is a key factor.