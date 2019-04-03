Phillip Futures Contracts With Trading Technologies To Distribute The TT® Platform

Phillip Futures, a leading Singapore-based brokerage, and Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, yesterday announced that Phillip Futures has contracted with Trading Technologies to distribute the TT futures trading platform. With this agreement, Phillip Futures now provides direct access to TT’s powerful suite of professional trading tools, including the industry-leading MD Trader® ladder, Autospreader®, integrated trade surveillance, comprehensive charting and analytics, and more.
“Our long-standing relationship with Phillip Futures has provided tremendous value throughout the years,” said Jonathan Ferreira, Director of Customer Success, Asia/Pacific at Trading Technologies. “Phillip Futures’ decision to directly offer the TT platform to clients significantly strengthens our partnership, creating greater efficiencies and reinforcing TT’s position in the Asia/Pacific region.”
“Our clients’ needs keep evolving, and Phillip Futures is always striving to cater to these needs. Partnering with the right platform providers and investing in the most efficient platforms are steps we take to ensure our clients always have the best tools to trade,” said Teyu Che Chern, CEO of Phillip Futures. The efficiencies created by the TT platform include faster execution for click and algorithmic traders. Furthermore, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model means users can trade from both desktop and mobile devices.
TT’s privately managed infrastructure spans five continents, delivering secure market access and superior performance from anywhere in the world. Designed specifically for professional traders, TT incorporates a broad array of customizable tools to accommodate trading strategies that range from manual point-and-click trading to low-double-digit microsecond automated order entry.