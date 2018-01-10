Pendo Systems Hires Philip Filleul – Adding Deep Data And Regulatory Expertise To Its Expanding Team

Pendo Systems is pleased to announce industry veteran, Philip Filleul has joined their growing business development team as a Sales Engineer. Based in Pendo’s Charlotte office, Phil reports directly to CEO Pam Pecs Cytron and will be responsible for driving new business sales in the banking and capital markets segments.
Phil has a deep understanding of how the financial services industry operates as well as the importance of adopting new technologies to effect much needed change in the industry. It’s here where his 20+ years’ experience combined in both banking and capital markets will most benefit Pendo. Most recently, Phil has been focussed on sell side institution’s large risk grid workloads, quantitative fund back testing as well as, large scale analytics workloads.
Phil joins Pendo from Cray where he was Global Director for their Financial Services group. His in-depth understanding of compliance and regulation was drawn from his time at Sun Microsystems, where amongst other roles, he was head of MiFID. He also ran iGate Patni’s reference data business.
A British national, Phil has a Masters degree from Cambridge University UK in Computer Science.
Pam Pecs Cytron said. “We are currently inundated with new business enquiries and are delighted Phil has agreed to join us. Given his extensive background in this arena he will hit the ground running and will help us to close many of the opportunities we currently have. His knowledge and experience in reference data, data management, data governance, risk and regulatory compliance will be invaluable as we develop deeper relationships with our growing customer base. Phil’s exposure to technologies such as; deep learning, Hadoop big data, relational DBMS, middleware stacks, graph databases and micro-services are also valuable assets for the firm.”