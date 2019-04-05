PEGAS TTF Spot Market Reaches A New High With 53.1 TWh In March Amidst One The Highest Overall Monthly Volumes

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, established a new high on its TTF spot segment with 53.1 TWh in March, erasing the previous record of 47.97 TWh reached in February. The total volume traded in March amounted to 223.4 TWh on the PEGAS platform, including 129.3 TWh on the spot and 94.1 TWh on the futures segments, which represents an increase of 20% over last year (March 2018: 186.8 TWh) and the second highest overall monthly volume.
Spot Markets
Overall spot trading volumes in March reached 129.3 TWh, slightly down from last year (March 2018: 133.4 TWh). The Dutch TTF market saw a monthly record of 53.1 TWh, an increase of 29% compared to the previous year (March 2018: 41.3 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool registered a volume of 43.6 TWh (March 2018: 50.2 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 8.8 TWh. In France, the PEG reached 11.3 TWh (March 2018: 21.2 TWh). The Austrian CEGH VTP traded 8.3 TWh (March 2018: 9.5 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 9.3 TWh, which represented a growth of 57% over last year (5.9 TWh), including a monthly record on ZTP spot with 8.5 TWh (previous record: 6.8 TWh in October 2018). The Danish market ETF registered 2.7 TWh (March 2018: 2.7 TWh). Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 383 GWh (March 2018: 582 GWh).
Geographical spread transactions reached 11.9 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 545 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In March, derivatives trading amounted to 94.1 TWh (March 2018: 53.4 TWh), an increase of over 76%. The TTF market reached 79.95 TWh, which represents almost a two-fold increase compared to last year (March 2018: 41.5 TWh). The NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas traded 4.4 TWh (March 2018: 5.6 TWh). CEGH VTP registered 4.2 TWh, up 92% (March 2018: 2.2 TWh). The PEG market area reached 2.5 TWh, a growth of 14% (March 2018: 2.2 TWh). The Italian PSV hub traded 1.5 TWh (March 2018: 1.8 TWh). With 298.1 GWh, the CZ VTP hub more than doubled the previous year’s result (March 2018: 137.8 GWh).
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 3.1 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 4.2 TWh.
Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.
