PEGAS Trading Volumes In July 2018 - PEGAS Spot Volumes Soared Following The Heatwave In Europe

Date 02/08/2018

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, registered a total volume of 140.7 TWh in July 2018 (July 2017: 150.3 TWh), including 894,000 MWh traded on its Options segment. The overall spot volume climbed by 55% over the previous year, following, among others, a sharp increase in gas-for-power demand mainly caused by a resilient heatwave over Europe. 

Spot Markets 

Spot trading volumes in July reached 84.2 TWh , up 55% over the previous year (54.2 TWh). The Dutch TTF market area registered more than a two-fold increase with 29.2 TWh (July 2017: 13.2 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool amounted to 25.7 TWh which represented a growth of 18% compared to the previous period (July 2017: 18.3 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 6.1 TWh. The French PEG Nord and TRS traded 13.3 TWh, up 20% (July 2017: 11.2 TWh). CEGH VTP volume reached 6.3 TWh (July 2017: 6.4 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 6.1 TWh, an increase of 86% (July 2017: 3.3 TWh). The Danish market ETF registered 1.9 TWh, up 35% (July 2017: 1.4 TWh). Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 300 GWh. 

Geographical spread transactions reached 7.3 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 450 GWh. 

Derivatives Markets 

In July, PEGAS derivatives volumes reached 55.6 TWh (July 2017: 96.2 TWh). The TTF market registered 44.5 TWh (July 2017: 84.4 TWh). Trading volumes in the NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas totaled 2.8 TWh (July 2017: 5.5 TWh). With 4.6 TWh, CEGH VTP recorded thrice the volume traded last year (1.5 TWh in July 2017). In France, the PEG Nord and TRS market areas reached 662 GWh (July 2017: 2.9 TWh). The Italian PSV hubs registered 1.4 TWh (July 2017: 1.5 TWh). The ZTP and ZEE hubs finished the month with 1.4 TWh, up 4 times the volume traded last year (July 2017: 249 GWh). Trading on the CZ VTP hub amounted to 271 GWh.

The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 7.3 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 4.8 TWh. Finally, 6.5 TWh were traded on PEGAS’ OTC platforms.


Details of the market results are available in the enclosed monthly report.

PEGAS is the central gas trading platform of EEX Group operated by Powernext. PEGAS provides its members with access to all products on one single platform and allows them to trade natural gas contracts in the Austrian, Belgian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, German, Italian and UK market areas. The product range of PEGAS covers spot and derivatives contracts for the major European gas hubs as well as trading in location, time spread, and options products on the TTF hub. This setup enables market harmonisation and forms the preferred pan-European natural gas market. For more information: www.powernext.com/pegas-trading 
_____

PEGAS – Monthly Volume Report for July 2018

 

Gas Spot Market

Monthly volume
in MWh

Monthly volume – previous year
in MWh

Total

84,183,427

54,175,013

CEGH VTP

6,309,283

6,376,598

CZ VTP

300,216

n/a

ETF

1,847,712

1,364,938

GASPOOL

12,090,851

6,332,369

NBP

356,493

11,488

NCG

13,582,333

11,989,422

PEG Nord

9,146,045

6,917,802

TRS

4,186,161

4,233,210

TTF

29,812,579

13,181,634

ZEE

426,742

116,731

ZTP

5,675,377

3,165,189

Congestion Management Platform (France)

0

n/a

Locational Products. incl. Hourly Products

449,635

485,632

Gas Derivatives Market

Monthly volume
in MWh

Monthly volume – previous year
in MWh

Total

55,580,068

96,158,772

CEGH VTP

4,574,949

1,531,710

CZ VTP

271,152

n/a

ETF

0

22,320

GASPOOL

2,201,858

3,116,946

NBP

5,363

0

NCG

641,803

2,413,398

PEG Nord

546,865

2,649,410

PSV Physical

1,405,573

1,485,720

PSV Financial

0

34,560

TRS

115,320

255,440

TTF

44,454,378

84,400,028

ZEE

67,407

0

ZTP

1,295,400

249,240

Gas Options Market

Monthly volume
in MWh

Monthly volume – previous year
in MWh

Total

894,000

N/A

TTF

894,000

N/A