PEGAS Trading Volumes In July 2018 - PEGAS Spot Volumes Soared Following The Heatwave In Europe

PEGAS, the pan-European gas trading platform operated by Powernext, registered a total volume of 140.7 TWh in July 2018 (July 2017: 150.3 TWh), including 894,000 MWh traded on its Options segment. The overall spot volume climbed by 55% over the previous year, following, among others, a sharp increase in gas-for-power demand mainly caused by a resilient heatwave over Europe.
Spot Markets
Spot trading volumes in July reached 84.2 TWh , up 55% over the previous year (54.2 TWh). The Dutch TTF market area registered more than a two-fold increase with 29.2 TWh (July 2017: 13.2 TWh). The German delivery zones NCG and Gaspool amounted to 25.7 TWh which represented a growth of 18% compared to the previous period (July 2017: 18.3 TWh). Trading of quality-specific contracts reached 6.1 TWh. The French PEG Nord and TRS traded 13.3 TWh, up 20% (July 2017: 11.2 TWh). CEGH VTP volume reached 6.3 TWh (July 2017: 6.4 TWh). The Belgian markets ZTP and ZEE volumes amounted to 6.1 TWh, an increase of 86% (July 2017: 3.3 TWh). The Danish market ETF registered 1.9 TWh, up 35% (July 2017: 1.4 TWh). Finally, the Czech market area CZ VTP traded 300 GWh.
Geographical spread transactions reached 7.3 TWh, while the German and French locational and hourly products totalled 450 GWh.
Derivatives Markets
In July, PEGAS derivatives volumes reached 55.6 TWh (July 2017: 96.2 TWh). The TTF market registered 44.5 TWh (July 2017: 84.4 TWh). Trading volumes in the NCG and GASPOOL delivery areas totaled 2.8 TWh (July 2017: 5.5 TWh). With 4.6 TWh, CEGH VTP recorded thrice the volume traded last year (1.5 TWh in July 2017). In France, the PEG Nord and TRS market areas reached 662 GWh (July 2017: 2.9 TWh). The Italian PSV hubs registered 1.4 TWh (July 2017: 1.5 TWh). The ZTP and ZEE hubs finished the month with 1.4 TWh, up 4 times the volume traded last year (July 2017: 249 GWh). Trading on the CZ VTP hub amounted to 271 GWh.
The volume of geographical spread transactions accounted for 7.3 TWh and time spread transactions amounted to 4.8 TWh. Finally, 6.5 TWh were traded on PEGAS’ OTC platforms.
PEGAS – Monthly Volume Report for July 2018
|
Gas Spot Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
84,183,427
|
54,175,013
|
CEGH VTP
|
6,309,283
|
6,376,598
|
CZ VTP
|
300,216
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
1,847,712
|
1,364,938
|
GASPOOL
|
12,090,851
|
6,332,369
|
NBP
|
356,493
|
11,488
|
NCG
|
13,582,333
|
11,989,422
|
PEG Nord
|
9,146,045
|
6,917,802
|
TRS
|
4,186,161
|
4,233,210
|
TTF
|
29,812,579
|
13,181,634
|
ZEE
|
426,742
|
116,731
|
ZTP
|
5,675,377
|
3,165,189
|
Congestion Management Platform (France)
|
0
|
n/a
|
Locational Products. incl. Hourly Products
|
449,635
|
485,632
|
Gas Derivatives Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
55,580,068
|
96,158,772
|
CEGH VTP
|
4,574,949
|
1,531,710
|
CZ VTP
|
271,152
|
n/a
|
ETF
|
0
|
22,320
|
GASPOOL
|
2,201,858
|
3,116,946
|
NBP
|
5,363
|
0
|
NCG
|
641,803
|
2,413,398
|
PEG Nord
|
546,865
|
2,649,410
|
PSV Physical
|
1,405,573
|
1,485,720
|
PSV Financial
|
0
|
34,560
|
TRS
|
115,320
|
255,440
|
TTF
|
44,454,378
|
84,400,028
|
ZEE
|
67,407
|
0
|
ZTP
|
1,295,400
|
249,240
|
Gas Options Market
|
Monthly volume
|
Monthly volume – previous year
|
Total
|
894,000
|
N/A
|
TTF
|
894,000
|
N/A